Armed holdup at Denison credit union

DENISON, Texas -- Denison police are trying to track down an armed bandit who targeted a credit union on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Texoma Educators Federal Credit Union around 1:30 p.m. 

Tellers told police the male suspect entered the office at 530 West Woodard Street, pointed a gun, and demanded everyone get on the floor.

After getting the cash, the bandit fled on foot.

He was described as a man in his 50s or 60s with gray hair and salt-and-pepper facial hair. He was wearing glasses, a dark ball cap, a dark jacket, and light pants.

Gainesville police said they are looking into the possibility that this may be the same man who held up City Credit Union in that city on October 17.

Contact the Denison Police Department or call 911 if you have any information about the suspect.

The Texoma Educators Federal Credit Union also has branches in Sherman and Durant.

