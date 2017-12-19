Two Ada residents dead in Seminole County crash - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Two Ada residents dead in Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. -- Two Ada residents died in a head-on crash in Seminole County early Monday morning.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said a southbound Honda being driven by 20-year-old Conner Hicks drifted over the center line on U.S. 377 about four miles south of Bowlegs. 

Hicks' vehicle plowed into a northbound Dodge driven by Jeremy Wallace, 42. Wallace was pinned in his car by the impact; Hicks was thrown from the wreckage.

Both men died at the scene from massive injuries, the DPS said, adding that the road was foggy at the time of the crash.

