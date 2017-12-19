Feds join probe of Oklahoma State Department of Health

Allegations of financial mismanagement at the Oklahoma State Department of Health now have the attention of the FBI and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said Tuesday that the federal agencies are partnering with his department to "investigate issues relating to the use of federal funds."

Two top health department executives resigned in October as their department faced a $10 million budget deficit. The OSDH also laid off 1,500 employees as a cost-cutting move.

Now an independent audit is underway to determine if there were any irregularities.

“I appreciate the collaboration of the FBI and HHS in insuring that we can conduct a thorough and exacting review of the situation at OSDH,” Hunter said in a written statement. “We will get to the bottom of what happened there.”