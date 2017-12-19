Feds join probe of Oklahoma State Department of Health

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Investigators said a northbound vehicle drifted over the center line of U.S. 377, hitting a southbound car head-on.More >>
Allegations of financial mismanagement at the Oklahoma State Department of Health now have the attention of the FBI and HHS.More >>
"People give dogs for the holidays ... as presents, and people really don't want them," said Bruce Edmaiston of the Denison Animal Welfare Group.More >>
Oklahoma lawmakers are considering measures to pump about $44 million into two key state health care agency budgets for the rest of the fiscal year.More >>
Two 10-year-olds set fire to curtains in the vacant home on West Elm Street, officials said.More >>
Experts say autistic individuals may not understand police commands in high-stress situations.More >>
The Salvation Army could have been mistaken for Santa's Workshop as staff worked through the weekend to sort through thousands of donated gifts.More >>
Mental Health Services of Southern Oklahoma is making changes that they say are important to the agency's mission.More >>
Tap water in Sherman could soon have a different look and taste.More >>
"It's very heartwarming, and very emotional," said 83-year-old Katherine Easter, who has two very special reasons to honor America's heroes.More >>
