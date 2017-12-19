Think twice before gifting a puppy

Many puppies given as gifts end up in shelters when new owners can't or won't care for them. (KTEN)

The Denison Animal Welfare Group urges you to carefully consider giving puppies as presents. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- It's the week before Christmas, so there are only a few days left to get your holiday shopping done.

But if you're thinking about buying someone in your life a puppy, you might want to think twice.

The Denison Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) sees a lot of Christmas puppies wind up in the pound or in their care in January.

"We usually get a large influx after the holidays, but last year was even greater," said Bruce Edmaiston, DAWG's assistant executive director. "I think it's because people give dogs for the holidays ... as presents, and people really don't want them."

This past January, DAWG took in 96 animals surrendered by their owners. "And we are expecting probably to be bigger this year," Edmaiston said.

Although a puppy might seem to be the perfect gift, caring for a pet is a decision that shouldn't be taken lightly.

"Have a discussion about it; don't surprise somebody with a dog, because they may not want it," Edmaiston said.

Also, if you're getting the puppy for yourself or your family, be sure you know it's permitted where you live.

"We get a lot of dogs that get adopted, and -- yes, they are cute puppies -- but they are going to get big, and a lot of the restrictions in the apartments are 30 pounds, or breed-specific," Edmaiston said. "They don't check on that, then they adopt the dog and they take it home and then they have to bring it back ... sometimes we are full and we don't have room, so it's a big hassle."

Getting a puppy can make your Christmas truly special, but just be sure you're prepared for the long-term commitment of having a new forever friend.