Gunter On the Brink Of Back To Back State Titles

GUNTER, TX - Long before the Gunter Tigers were the state champions they played a game at Tigers Stadium on August 26th, 2016.

They have won 31 straight games since then and as they prepare to defend their state title they are approaching this game the same as they did the one that started it all.

“Our mentality stays pretty much the same every week, faceless opponent, we say it every week and no matter if we are playing someone in our district or Newton for the state title, it looks the same every week,” said Gunter senior quarterback Daylan Bower.

“I think that is the only way you can approach a season or anything that you are trying to accomplish. You have got to take it one step at a time and our kids have done a fantastic job of doing that,” said Gunter head coach Jake Fieszel.

“Since January 3rd, when we started our offseason program this is all we have worked for and to be able to get back here is just really special,” said Bower.

“Just to do it last year and be the first one in school history was amazing. Hopefully this year we can break the 18,000 people we had last year,” said Gunter senior running back Zach Lowe.

“It is going to be a tremendous challenge but our kids are excited to play them and we are excited to be in this position and I think we need to have a great week of preparation but I also know our kids are going to go play really hard,” said Coach Fieszel.

“It is going to definitely be one to remember and all these guys have just worked so hard to be on this little streak we are on,” said Bower.

“We just have to leave it all out there on the field. There is 15-20 of us seniors and it is the last game so we just have to leave it all out there,” said Lowe.