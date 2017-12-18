Salvation Army readies Angel Tree gifts

Hundreds of food baskets are ready for distribution by The Salvation Army. (KTEN)

The Salvation Army's Grayson County warehouse is filled with toys from its Angel Tree program. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Families across Grayson County will receive their Angel Tree Christmas presents on Tuesday.

The Salvation Army could have been mistaken for Santa's Workshop as staff worked through the weekend to sort through thousands of donated gifts.

"We have received a lot of bikes, doll houses, remote control cars, clothes," said Maj. Andrea Ellis.

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program connects caring residents with less fortunate neighbors to make sure every kid has a Merry Christmas.

"Christmas to me is all about giving, and so I think it teaches our community to give to those that need something," Ellis said.

More than 1,000 Grayson County youngsters will receive presents because of these Angel Trees and their sponsors

"For these kids, it's something that gives them hope," Ellis said. "A lot of these kids they may not have Christmas, yet when they see something under the tree with their name on it, it gives them hope that someone is out there thinking about them."

Not only do the children receive gifts, but their families also get food baskets.

"This means so much to them... just to give their children a sense of Christmas spirit so that when they grow up they can share it with someone else," Ellis said.

The Salvation Army will be distributing those gifts and food baskets Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock.