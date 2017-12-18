New look, new name for Ardmore mental health clinic

MHSSO executive director Jessica Pfau introduces a new name for the children's clinic. (KTEN)

There's a bright new look to the Mental Health Services of Southern Oklahoma children's clinic in Ardmore. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Mental Health Services of Southern Oklahoma is making changes that they say are important to the agency's mission.

MHSSO is applying the phrase "look good, feel good" to its clinic at 2530 South Commerce Street.

"I'm really proud of what we've done," said executive director Jessica Pfau. "We have new furniture, new art on the walls, new paint on the walls, new carpet. It just looks bright and happy, and that's what we need."

The non-profit was able to renovate the clinic thanks to an extra lump sum of money from the Department of Mental Health.

State Sen. Frank Simpson (R-District 14) said he's impressed by the renovations and thinks that they could pay dividends for the patients.

"The optics play a large role, and if you bring your child to a place that doesn't look child-friendly, doesn't have a nice atmosphere, you're very uncomfortable as a parent bringing your child to that," Simpson said. "So the first impression is very important, especially for parents bringing their children here for mental health services."

The renovations aren't the only changes that MHSSO made. The clinic also has a new name: Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Center.

"We'll go by 'Lighthouse,'" Pfau explained. "The symbolism is there that we're here as a guiding light... we're here as a steadfast strength when turmoil is all around."

There plans to renovate the other MHSSO clinics in Ada, Durant, Pauls Valley, Seminole and Tishomingo.