Denison fire marshal: Kids triggered house fire - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Denison fire marshal: Kids triggered house fire

Posted: Updated:
By Carley Banks, KTEN News
Connect
A Sunday fire destroyed a Denison house that's nearly a century old. (KTEN) A Sunday fire destroyed a Denison house that's nearly a century old. (KTEN)
Denison firefighters battle a vacant house fire on Sunday. (KTEN) Denison firefighters battle a vacant house fire on Sunday. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- A vacant home that's been a fixture on a Denison street for almost a century was declared a total loss after it caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, Denison Fire Marshal John Weda said two 10-year-olds are responsible for touching off the blaze.

Firefighters were called to 2424 West Elm Street around noon; they found the 1,100-square-foot residence was fully engulfed in flames.

Weda said the structure had been vacant for more than three years. The two children used a lighter to set fire to some curtains. Neighbors told investigators they had seen youngsters in the area just before the fire was reported.

The two 10-year-olds could face charges after the investigation is complete.

No one was injured in the fire that destroyed a home that was built in 1920, according to tax records.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.