Denison fire marshal: Kids triggered house fire

DENISON, Texas -- A vacant home that's been a fixture on a Denison street for almost a century was declared a total loss after it caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, Denison Fire Marshal John Weda said two 10-year-olds are responsible for touching off the blaze.

Firefighters were called to 2424 West Elm Street around noon; they found the 1,100-square-foot residence was fully engulfed in flames.

Weda said the structure had been vacant for more than three years. The two children used a lighter to set fire to some curtains. Neighbors told investigators they had seen youngsters in the area just before the fire was reported.

The two 10-year-olds could face charges after the investigation is complete.

No one was injured in the fire that destroyed a home that was built in 1920, according to tax records.