Christmas wreaths honor Grayson County vets

Christmas wreaths are placed on the graves of military veterans. (KTEN)

Katherine Easter honors two husbands who were veterans on Wreaths Across America day. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Wreaths Across America is a day to remember those who are serving and have served our county. For 83-year-old Katherine Easter, it means so much more.

"Seeing all these people out here and taking care of these wreaths at this time of year, it's very heartwarming, and very emotional," she said.

Easter is a widow of two Grayson County veterans. Every year she comes out to Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman to lay wreaths on her late husbands' graves, an emotional Christmas tradition.

"This is special for me to do this for them and their husbands, and the women that were in the military," Easter said.

The Wreaths Across America tradition began in 2008, with subsequent events held annually on the second or third Saturday of December. The main wreath ceremony is held at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington.

The Texoma Composite Squadron organized Saturday's local event, and coordinators said this year was, in fact, the biggest turnout for donations yet. They received more than 400 wreaths donated by local businesses and individuals, which was enough to place one on every veteran's grave in Grayson County.

"It's important for us, because our veterans here in Grayson County are being remembered, and we certainly are proud of all of our veterans," said Lt. Jeff Harrell, who organized the event.

Katherine Easter -- along with the countless families who have had loved ones serve our nation -- see these wreaths as more than decor. They are a symbol of bravery.

"Just knowing what they've been through, what their family's been through, it will just make you cry," she said.

