Fallin issues special session call for Oklahoma lawmakers

Gov. Mary Fallin has issued her formal call for a special legislative session, asking lawmakers to return to the Capitol on Monday to address a $110 million hole in the current budget.More >>
Based on the final scoreboard, the Gunter Tigers haven't been challenged much this season. That trend would continue in the state semifinals.More >>
Wayne Bean -- who bonded out after his arrest on Monday -- died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and one photograph of six-year-old Gage brought some Durant police officers to tears.More >>
A judge set Shelley Jo Duncan's next court appearance for February 9.More >>
A busy stretch of highway between Sherman and McKinney is being shut down for overnight construction work.More >>
Davis Public Schools teacher Cassandra White, 34, resigned after police opened an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with a student.More >>
Whitewright High School is hosting a dinner and silent auction Friday evening to raise money for flu victim Larry Donaldson.More >>
The imminent threat of drought-fueled wildfires prompted Grayson County Judge Bill Magers to issue a disaster declaration on Friday morning.More >>
