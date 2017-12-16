Fallin issues special session call for Oklahoma lawmakers - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Fallin issues special session call for Oklahoma lawmakers

By Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin has issued her formal call for a special legislative session, asking lawmakers to return to the Capitol on Monday to address a $110 million hole in the current budget.

In an executive order released late Friday, Fallin said she was limiting the scope of her call to patch a budget overrun at the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

Fallin and the Republican-controlled Legislature failed to agree on a tax-increase plan to stabilize the state budget and increase teacher pay during a recent eight-week special session. A package of tax hikes on tobacco, fuel, alcohol, and oil and gas production that would have funded a teacher pay raise fell five votes short of the 75 percent majority required for a tax increase.

