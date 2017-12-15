Gunter beats Canadian, Heads Back to State Championship Game

VERNON, Texas -- Based on the final scoreboard, the Gunter Tigers haven't been challenged much this season.
That trend would continue in the state semifinals on Friday as the Tigers beat Canadian 56-27.
Quarterback Daylan Bower guided the way with four rushing touchdowns.
"Can't give enough credit to my O-Line," Bower said. "They absolutely won the game for us."
Gunter (15-0) will face Newton (14-0) in the 3A-D2 state championship game on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
