Youngster's snappy salute gets Durant police attention

This photograph captured the attention of Durant police. (Courtesy) This photograph captured the attention of Durant police. (Courtesy)
Gage gets a personal tour of Durant police headquarters. (KTEN) Gage gets a personal tour of Durant police headquarters. (KTEN)
Lt. Chris Marcy presents Gage with a Durant police patch and badge. (KTEN) Lt. Chris Marcy presents Gage with a Durant police patch and badge. (KTEN)
Gage tries out his new police handcuffs on KTEN reporter Amelia Mugavero. (KTEN) Gage tries out his new police handcuffs on KTEN reporter Amelia Mugavero. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and one photograph of six-year-old Gage brought some Durant police officers to tears.

The picture showed Gage saluting the police color guard as they during the Durant Christmas Parade.

"I'm proud to be here because I want to be a police officer," he told us.

Now he has the attention of the entire Durant Police Department. 

"I'm amazed by him on a daily basis," said Gage's mom, Danielle Airington. "He's had his mind set his whole life, so it didn't come as a surprise when he had gotten up and saluted on his own."

Airington shared her photo of Gage's salute with Durant police, who were so amazed by the youngster's support that they treated him to a day at the station house.

Awestruck, Gage followed officers around the facility, and even received a special police badge and patch as an honorary officer.

"I thought it was important to let Gage know just how much it does mean to us to have his support," said police honor guard commander Lt. Chris Marcy.

So watch out, Oklahoma: Gage is already in training to become the next top cop.

In the meantime, he said he will continue to show support to the men in blue.

"It renews my faith in this country," Lt. Marcy said.

