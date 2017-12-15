Ex-Tishomingo teacher pleads not guilty to lewd act with child - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Ex-Tishomingo teacher pleads not guilty to lewd act with child

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
Shelley Jo Duncan, left, leaves a Johnston County courtroom on December 15, 2017. (KTEN) Shelley Jo Duncan, left, leaves a Johnston County courtroom on December 15, 2017. (KTEN)

TISHOMINGO, Okla. -- Shelley Jo Duncan, the former Tishomingo schoolteacher accused of an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old boy, returned to a Johnston County courtroom on Friday afternoon.

After Duncan waived her right to a preliminary hearing, she pleaded not guilty to a single charge of lewd acts with a child.

The judge set a disposition date for February 9 at 3 p.m.  and said Duncan will have until that time to change her mind and make another plea deal.

If she decides to go through with this plea, a trial date will be set in February.

