Ex-Tishomingo teacher pleads not guilty to lewd act with child

TISHOMINGO, Okla. -- Shelley Jo Duncan, the former Tishomingo schoolteacher accused of an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old boy, returned to a Johnston County courtroom on Friday afternoon.

After Duncan waived her right to a preliminary hearing, she pleaded not guilty to a single charge of lewd acts with a child.

The judge set a disposition date for February 9 at 3 p.m. and said Duncan will have until that time to change her mind and make another plea deal.

If she decides to go through with this plea, a trial date will be set in February.