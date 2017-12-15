Driver alert: US 75 shutting down through Saturday morning - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Driver alert: US 75 shutting down through Saturday morning

U.S. 75 was to be closed to accommodate construction at the Throckmorton Road overpass near Anna. (KTEN) U.S. 75 was to be closed to accommodate construction at the Throckmorton Road overpass near Anna. (KTEN)

ANNA, Texas -- A busy stretch of highway between Sherman and McKinney is being shut down for construction work, and it will have an impact on motorists through Saturday morning.

Highway 75 near Anna will be shut down in both directions from 6 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday so contractors can add beams to widen the Throckmorton Road overpass, about 6 miles south of the Grayson-Collin County line.

"It will put a lot of delays on a lot of things," said one truck driver.

"I would tell anybody that lives in this area that drives 75 to probably find an alternate route," an official said.

Alternate north-south routes include State Highway 289 (Preston Road) to the west or State Highway 5 to the east to avoid the congested construction zone.

