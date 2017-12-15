Benefit event for ailing Whitewright student

Whitewright High School student Larry Donaldson is hospitalized and on life support after contracting the flu. (Courtesy)

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas -- Whitewright High School is hosting a dinner and silent auction Friday evening to benefit an ailing student.

Sophomore Larry Donaldson continues to fight for his life after contracting the flu in October. Donaldson remains on life support at a Dallas hospital.

The Whitewright benefit was set to start Friday at 5 p.m. More than 200 items have been donated for auction and T-shirts will also be for sale at the event, which runs through 9 p.m.

The money raised will go toward the family's hospital expenses and any other financial needs.