Accused Ada child sex suspect commits suicide

ADA, Okla. -- An Ada man who was arrested and charged Monday for lewd acts to a child has taken his own life.

Last May, police said three underage girls told them that they had been touched inappropriately by a man they identified as 70-year-old Wayne Bean.

Bean was a member of Ada Baptist Temple and had been assisting with bus rides between the childrens' homes and the church.

After their investigation, police arrested Bean on Monday and charged him with three counts of lewd molestation.

Bean raised the $250,000 bond and was released.

On Thursday, he was found dead at his home.

"A family member called from the home of Wayne Bean where they found what they believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound," said Ada city spokesperson Lisa Bratcher. "He was deceased at the scene."

During their investigation, police learned that Bean had been a suspect in a similar case in 2005 but no charges were filed at that time.

"In any case like this, wherever it happens, it's not surprising when it comes to light that other people might feel comfortable about coming out and speaking up about it," said Ada city spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher. "That's always a possibility."

If convicted, Bean would have faced a minimum term of 25 years in prison.