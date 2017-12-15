FT Master Control Operator

KTEN Television, the NBC/ABC/CW affiliate in Denison, TX is looking for a full-time Production Assistant | Master Control Operator.
Duties for this position include:
Some television broadcast experience or education in RTF is strongly desired.
Please forward your resume and cover letter to:
Joel Scarbrough
jscarbrough@kten.com
Applications are available in person at:
KTEN Television
10 Highpoint Circle
Denison, TX 75020
Lockwood Broadcast Group is an equal opportunity employer and a drug-free workplace.