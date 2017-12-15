FT Master Control Operator

KTEN Television, the NBC/ABC/CW affiliate in Denison, TX is looking for a full-time Production Assistant | Master Control Operator.

Duties for this position include:

assisting with preparation for daily newscasts utilizing a file based workflow while preparing and re-packaging news content using Adobe Premiere editing software

operation of audio board and audio playback for live newscasts

the ability to train and operate master control on a part-time basis is also required

Some television broadcast experience or education in RTF is strongly desired.

Please forward your resume and cover letter to:

Joel Scarbrough

jscarbrough@kten.com

Applications are available in person at:

KTEN Television

10 Highpoint Circle

Denison, TX 75020

Lockwood Broadcast Group is an equal opportunity employer and a drug-free workplace.