Grayson County declares wildfire emergency - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Grayson County declares wildfire emergency

Posted: Updated:
A large wildfire burned ranch land in Mead, Oklahoma on Thursday. (KTEN) A large wildfire burned ranch land in Mead, Oklahoma on Thursday. (KTEN)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- The imminent threat of drought-fueled wildfires prompted Grayson County Judge Bill Magers to issue a disaster declaration on Friday morning.

The order will be in place for the next seven days, or until it is reviewed and possibly extended by Commissioners Court.

The declaration bans outdoor burning because "the magnitude of the potential damage and the rapidity at which such a fire could escalate to major proportions constitute an imminent threat of disaster."

Violators of the burn ban are subject to a fine up to $1,000 and a jail term up to six months.

All of Texoma is currently suffering from severe drought conditions; portions of Fannin and Lamar counties in Texas and McCurtain and Choctaw counties in Oklahoma are under extreme drought conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

Many counties across the KTEN viewing area have enacted burn bans.

Full text of the disaster declaration

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.