Grayson County declares wildfire emergency

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- The imminent threat of drought-fueled wildfires prompted Grayson County Judge Bill Magers to issue a disaster declaration on Friday morning.

The order will be in place for the next seven days, or until it is reviewed and possibly extended by Commissioners Court.

The declaration bans outdoor burning because "the magnitude of the potential damage and the rapidity at which such a fire could escalate to major proportions constitute an imminent threat of disaster."

Violators of the burn ban are subject to a fine up to $1,000 and a jail term up to six months.

All of Texoma is currently suffering from severe drought conditions; portions of Fannin and Lamar counties in Texas and McCurtain and Choctaw counties in Oklahoma are under extreme drought conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

Many counties across the KTEN viewing area have enacted burn bans.

Full text of the disaster declaration