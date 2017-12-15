Lingering Texoma drought leaves wheat farmers worried

Texoma farmers are worried about their winter wheat crop as a severe drought lingers. (KTEN)

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas -- Severe drought conditions across Texoma have some farmers worried about their yields.

Experts say drought-like conditions have enveloped 80 percent of Texas and 100 percent of Oklahoma. That's primarily affecting winter wheat crops, slowing their growth.

Wheat farmers like Myles Galyon are concerned that their yield will break even this season.

"You put a lot of hard work and effort into this crop, and it takes a lot to grow, and people might not understand that," he said. "When you see something like this fail, it is a very uneasy feeling."

Farmers say that even a couple of inches of rain at this point would be enough to save their harvest...