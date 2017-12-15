Lingering Texoma drought leaves wheat farmers worried

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
The imminent threat of drought-fueled wildfires prompted Grayson County Judge Bill Magers to issue a disaster declaration on Friday morning.More >>
An Oklahoma judge sentenced 33-year-old Alton Nolen for the gruesome 2014 crime.More >>
"When you see something like this fail, it is a very uneasy feeling," Fannin County farmer Myles Galyon said.More >>
The Sherman Independent School District wants to turn the 100-year-old building into housing for senior citizens.More >>
A smoky grass fire that may have been intentionally set burned ranch land near Mead on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Jeff and Anna and Mullinax said the fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon. Boosted by neighbors, they're now trying to salvage what's left.More >>
Court records show 35-year-old teacher Cassandra White and a 16-year-old high school sophomore filed for a marriage license on Wednesday.More >>
A woman had claimed Anderson assaulted her in her apartment last month and that she feared for her safety.More >>
Reginald Campbell has now been indicted in the fatal shooting of Brandon Hubert.More >>
