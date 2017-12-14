New mission planned for historic Sherman school building

This century-old Sherman school building may become a residence for seniors. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- It's been a high school, a middle school and an administration building for the Sherman Independent School District.

Now the century-old three-story brick landmark at the corner of King and Crockett streets may find a new mission.

Grayson County handed the deed back to the school district this week. The plan is to turn the 63,000 square foot building into low-income housing for seniors.

Back in 2011, the SISD donated the property to Grayson County after determining it was no longer needed.

"It's very exciting because it meets a tremendous need for the additional housing within our community and for elderly individuals, and also to revitalize such a historic facility in the downtown Sherman area," Sherman ISD Superintendent Dr. Tyson Bennett said.