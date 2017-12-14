Mile-long grass fire burns near Mead

MEAD, Okla. -- A smoky grass fire burned ranch land near Mead on Thursday afternoon.

At least one residence along South Ranchette Road was threatened by the flames as Bryan County and most of the rest of Texoma endure drought conditions.

A woman told KTEN she was alerted by a neighbor to get out as flames approached her home. She said she was heartbroken to see the damage.

Bone-dry cow patties were helping the fire advance; they would ignite with an explosive effect.

Winds up to 20 mph complicated efforts to bring this fire under control; officials said they have been battling grass fires all day around Bryan County.

A firefighter said the conditions might require them to keep watch on the charred land well into the night to keep it from rekindling.