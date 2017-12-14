FCC votes to end 'net neutrality' internet rules

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Jeff and Anna and Mullinax said the fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon. Boosted by neighbors, they're now trying to salvage what's left.More >>
Jeff and Anna and Mullinax said the fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon. Boosted by neighbors, they're now trying to salvage what's left.More >>
Pictures from the scene indicate that at least one residence was threatened by the flames.More >>
Pictures from the scene indicate that at least one residence was threatened by the flames.More >>
A woman had claimed Anderson assaulted her in her apartment last month and that she feared for her safety.More >>
A woman had claimed Anderson assaulted her in her apartment last month and that she feared for her safety.More >>
Reginald Campbell has now been indicted in the fatal shooting of Brandon Hubert.More >>
Reginald Campbell has now been indicted in the fatal shooting of Brandon Hubert.More >>
A $390 million investment from Apple is powering redevelopment of the long-dormant manufacturing plant on U.S. 75.More >>
A $390 million investment from Apple is powering redevelopment of the long-dormant manufacturing plant on U.S. 75.More >>
With the Friday finale approaching, Meteorologist Alana Cameron has an update on KTEN's Feeding Families Food Drive. You can help, by donating non-perishable food items at one of our collection boxes across Texoma. Click for the list.More >>
With the Friday finale approaching, Meteorologist Alana Cameron has an update on KTEN's Feeding Families Food Drive. You can help, by donating non-perishable food items at one of our collection boxes across Texoma. Click for the list.More >>
The goal of the Feeding Families Food Drive is to fill the depleted shelves of food pantries around Texoma. Can you help?More >>
The goal of the Feeding Families Food Drive is to fill the depleted shelves of food pantries around Texoma. Can you help?More >>
Utilities director Shawn Geurin said any time city water does not meet established standards, customers get a notice.More >>
Utilities director Shawn Geurin said any time city water does not meet established standards, customers get a notice.More >>
The bus was taking students home when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck driven by a high school student.More >>
The bus was taking students home when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck driven by a high school student.More >>
Everyone in the home located between Gunter and Van Alstyne managed to escape without injury.More >>
Everyone in the home located between Gunter and Van Alstyne managed to escape without injury.More >>