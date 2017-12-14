Third murder indictment in Sherman hotel clerk death - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Third murder indictment in Sherman hotel clerk death

Posted: Updated:
Reginald Campbell is a suspect in the murder of a Sherman hotel clerk. (KTEN/Richland County Sheriff) Reginald Campbell is a suspect in the murder of a Sherman hotel clerk. (KTEN/Richland County Sheriff)

SHERMAN, Texas -- A third capital murder indictment has been handed down in the death of a Sherman hotel clerk last August.

Reginald Campbell has been indicted in the fatal shooting of Brandon Hubert during a robbery. 

Campbell fled Texas after the crime; alleged accomplices Karalyn Cross, 19, and Nikeya Grant, 24, were captured and charged in connection with Hubert's death at the Quality Suites before the manhunt for Campbell led law enforcement to the New York City area, where he was tracked down and arrested.

