Former Bearcat Named D-II All-American

Texas A&M-Commerce quarterback Luis Perez and Gannon running back Marc Jones highlight The Associated Press Division II All-America team.

Perez leads D-II in yards passing with 4,390 yards and has thrown 42 touchdowns. The senior has guided Texas A&M-Commerce to the Division II national championship game, where it will play West Florida on Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas.

Jones is Division II’s leading rusher at 197.8 yards per game.

Perez and Jones are among 10 finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy, given to the most outstanding player in Division II. Other finalists selected to first-team All-America were Slippery Rock defensive lineman Marcus Martin and Central Oklahoma receiver J.T. Luper.

The team was selected by a panel of sports information directors from around the country.

___

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Luis Perez, senior, Texas A&M-Commerce.

Running backs — Marc Jones, senior, Gannon; Cameron Mayberry, sophomore, Colorado School of Mines.

Linemen — Alex Cappa, senior, Humboldt State; Lavonte Hights, senior, Shepherd; Dominic Giunta, senior, Ashland; Harley Vaughan, senior, West Georgia; Gavin De Los Santos, senior, Harding.

Tight end — D.J. Cornish, sophomore, Shepherd.

Receivers — J.T. Luper, senior, Central Oklahoma (Sherman HS); Weston Carr, sophomore, Azusa Pacific.

All-purpose player — Devontae Jackson, junior, West Georgia.

Kicker — Casey Bednarski, junior, Minnesota State.

DEFENSE

Linemen — Marcus Martin, senior, Slippery Rock; Bo Banner, senior, Central Washington; Adonis Davis, junior, Florida Tech; Myles Humphrey, senior, Shepherd.

Linebacker — Kevin Haynes, senior, Central Washington; Terry Samuel, junior, West Alabama; Dennis Gardeck, senior, Sioux Falls.

Backs — Tyler Hasty, junior, Central Washington; Tavierre Thomas, senior, Ferris State; J.R. Stevens, sophomore, Indiana, Pennsylvania; Chris Johnson, junior, North Alabama.

Punter — Justin Marcha, senior, Emporia State.

___

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Travis Tarnowski, senior, Ashland.

Running back — Walter Fletcher, sophomore, Edinboro; Deshawn Jones, sophomore, Missouri S&T.

Linemen — Andrew Alten, senior, Findlay; Jerron Seales, senior, Indiana, Pennsylvania; Jake Daugherty, senior, Ferris State; Daniel Owens, senior, Wingate; Jared Machorro, senior, Texas A&M-Commerce.

Tight end — Qua Boyd, junior, West Alabama.

Receivers — Marcus Johnson, senior, Slippery Rock; Jalen Tolliver, senior, Arkansas-Monticello.

All-purpose player — Ja’Quan Gardner, senior, Humboldt State.

Kicker — Cole Tracy, senior, Assumption.

DEFENSE

Linemen — Evan Perrizo, senior, Minnesota State; Zach Seiler, junior, Ferris State; Nathan Shepherd, senior, Fort Hays State; John Williamson, junior, West Florida.

Linebacker — Kyle Kitchens, senior, Catawba; Sam Blankenship, junior, Harding; Tyler Morrisey, junior, West Chester.

Backs — Tevin Madison, senior, West Alabama; Cua’ Rose, junior, Arkansas Tech; Aaron Ivory, senior, Findlay; Marvin Conley, junior, West Florida.

Punter — Zach Gaines, sophomore, West Alabama.

___

Selection panel: Todd Anderson, UNC Pembroke; Josh Deer, Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota; Jon Holtz, Slippery Rock (Pennsylvania); John Kean, Missouri S&T; Josh Manck, Texas A&M-Commerce; Jeff Weiss, Wayne State (Michigan).