City: Ardmore water issue 'corrected'

Ardmore water customers are getting this written notice about a violation of "total organic carbon" limits. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Ardmore residents might be caught a little off guard by a what's in their mail this week.

The city's routine water report showed they fell short in one category in September. Now every person who lives within city limits will get a notice.

Utilities director Shawn Geurin said any time city water does not meet established standards, it's protocol to let customers know about it.

"It's more or less for public information to inform the people on what's going on with the water system," he said.

The letter reads: "If you have specific health concerns, please consult your physician."

But Geurin said the issue involving "total organic carbon" is really too minor to worry about.

"We had to have a 1.0 removal ratio, and we had 0.95, so we were right there on the cusp," he said. "Matter of fact, since that letter has been issued -- we take these samples once a month and report them -- the November sample is over 1.0. So we are back over 1.0 again. So we have corrected the issue."

Geurin said basically, there was too much debris in the water because of a polymer blend that was not separating the water from the debris.

"So all the 'floaties' you see in the water ... basically we get that to all clump together and we drop that out, the polymer blend wasn't creating a very good flock, so it wasn't performing like it should have," Geurin said.

He added that Ardmore city water is now safe to drink, even without boiling.

If you have any questions about your water or its quality, contact Ardmore Utilities at any time.