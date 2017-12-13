Lone Grove students hurt after truck plows into school bus - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Lone Grove students hurt after truck plows into school bus

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
A pickup truck rear-ended a school bus in Lone Grove. (KTEN) A pickup truck rear-ended a school bus in Lone Grove. (KTEN)

LONE GROVE, Okla. -- Police said several elementary students suffered minor injuries Wednesday afternoon after a pickup truck crashed into the back of a school bus.

The bus was taking students home when the collision happened.

According to investigators, a high school student was driving the truck that rear-ended the bus. Neither driver was injured.

Officials said students would be taken to a hospital as a precaution if parents or guardians were unable to pick them up.

