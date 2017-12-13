Apple backing big plans for former MEMC plant in Sherman

A Finisar worker wears specialized gear in the manufacturing area of the company's Allen, Texas facility. (Courtesy Apple)

The MEMC building in Sherman has been purchased by Finisar Corporation. (KTEN)

Finisar Corporation executives discuss plans for the former MEMC facility in Sherman. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- The former MEMC facility in Sherman, vacant since 2011, officially changed hands on Wednesday, and smartphone giant Apple is playing a big role in its future.

Back in October, we told you that California-based Finisar Corporation purchased the 693,000 square foot manufacturing plant on U.S. 75 for $20 million.

The company -- along with local leaders -- held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss plans for the property, which is expected to generate more than 500 high-tech jobs.

Finisar intends to manufacture vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) at the facility, which Apple uses in its state-of-the-art smartphones. Apple said it is investing $390 million in Finisar from its $1 billion Advanced Manufacturing Fund.

"VCSELs power some of Apple’s most popular new features, including Face ID, Animoji and Portrait mode selfies made possible with the iPhone X TrueDepth camera, as well as the proximity-sensing capabilities of AirPods," Apple said in a news release Wednesday announcing its partnership with Finisar.

Finisar -- which already has a manufacturing facility in nearby Allen, Texas -- calls itself the world's largest supplier of optical communications components. It also has facilities in Sweden, Germany, Israel, India, Malaysia, Singapore, China, and Australia.

“We’re excited to continue our innovation with Apple of a technology that has tremendous potential,” said Finisar CEO Jerry S. Rawls in a statement. Finisar has always been keenly aware it takes great people to power our work and that’s why we’re thrilled to be adding Sherman to our family."

The MEMC building, at the corner of U.S. 75 and Shepherd Road, originally produced computer chips. It has been closed since 2011.