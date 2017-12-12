Basketball Highlights: Dec. 12

Highlights from Dec. 12.
Girls:
Ardmore 71
Durant 25
--
Silo 39
Kingston 67
--
Stonewall 32
Caddo 56
--
Gainesville 41
Denison 56
--
Commerce 29
Howe 62
--
Lone Oak 35
Van Alstyne 43
--
Boys:
Princeton 46
Sherman 56
--
Ardmore 66
Durant 38
--
Silo 35
Kingston 78
--
Van Alstyne 80
Gunter 50
--
