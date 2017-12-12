Basketball Highlights: Dec. 12

Highlights from Dec. 12.

Girls:

Ardmore 71

Durant 25

--

Silo 39

Kingston 67

--

Stonewall 32

Caddo 56

--

Gainesville 41

Denison 56

--

Commerce 29

Howe 62

--

Lone Oak 35

Van Alstyne 43

--

Boys:

Princeton 46

Sherman 56

--

Ardmore 66

Durant 38

--

Silo 35

Kingston 78

--

Van Alstyne 80

Gunter 50

--

For full coverage of all of our Texoma high school athletes all year long follow @DanLinbladTV @BrendanAgans on Twitter, and send your scores to @SportsKTEN on Twitter.