A confusing turn in Grayson County DA race

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- There are 36 voting precincts in Grayson County. Each precinct has a chair.

And during the March 6 primary election, all three dozen of those positions will be up for grabs.

In past years, only about 15 seats have been on the ballot at a time.

Monday was the deadline to file for the Texas Primary, and the appointment of outgoing Grayson County District Attorney Joe Brown to a U.S. Attorney position is awaiting approval by the U.S. Senate.

That means voters will not directly select the party nominees for Brown's successor in the March primary; the duty will instead fall to the 36 precinct chairs.

They will name the district attorney candidates who appear on the ballot for the November 6 midterm elections.

Two of Brown's assistants -- Britton Brooks and Brett Smith, both Republicans -- have been campaigning for the vacant district attorney post.