Staying safe when a deer crosses your path

This buck ran in front of a car on a highway in Denton County, Texas, in December 2015. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- As temperatures drop across Texoma, the threat of hitting a deer while driving goes up.

On Monday night, a motorist struck a deer right on North Plainview Road in Ardmore, and experts estimate nearly 500 drivers will hit a deer this year in Oklahoma.

Sixty percent of those accidents will happen at night, according to the Oklahoma Insurance Department. And even though white tail hunting season is coming to a close, law enforcement says the likelihood of striking a deer on the road by accident is as high as ever.

"The threat is out there for sure," said Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant. "We just want to make sure everybody is paying attention and being observant."

Steven Russell with Farmers Insurance says a deer collision is not only dangerous; it can also be costly.

"We see anywhere from the $2,500 claims up to $15,000 and $18,000 animal collision claims," Russell said.

Deer run in packs, so if you see one deer along the highway, there are probably others nearby.

"Don't swerve if you can possibly avoid it," Russell advised. "Press on your brakes as firmly as you can stand it and try not to swerve. You could go into oncoming traffic, or if you are at a high speed, you could lose control of the car completely and flip."

While dawn and dusk tend to be the most dangerous times for driving this time of year, Sheriff Bryant said drivers should be alert throughout the day.

"A lot of your deer run early in the morning and a lot in the evenings... just be observant all the time," he said.

Officials expect the greatest threat to last until spring, when temperatures start to rise again.