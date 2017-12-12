Denison sets course for new City Hall

The new Denison City Hall will have almost three times more space than the current facility after renovations are complete. (KTEN)

The former Bank of America building in downtown Denison will be transformed into a new City Hall. (KTEN)

Denison Director of Development Services Gabe Reaume surveys the space that will soon be City Hall. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- Denison City Hall is getting a change of address... with a lot more room to grow.

The City Council approved a $2.2 million plan Monday night to move municipal employees from the current two-story structure at 500 West Chestnut Street to the former Bank of America building at the corner of Main Street and Rusk Avenue.

The bank building, which was built in 1970, is almost three times bigger than City Hall. After it's remodeled, Denison will have room for all city employees who are now spread out at a number of locations.

"The Council chambers will be much bigger than what they are currently, and very visible," said Gabe Reaume, the city's director of development services. "I think it will prove to be a source of pride for the community being a staple and kind of an anchor for Main Street will help Main Street efforts."

Remodeling of the 24,000 square foot bank building at 300 West Main Street will start in January and should be finished by May of next year.

Bank of America closed its Denison facility in August, 2015.