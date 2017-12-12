Fire destroys automotive shop in Ravia

It took firefighters 90 minutes to extinguish the flames at the burning garage in Ravia. (KTEN)

RAVIA, Okla. -- No one was injured when fire broke early Tuesday morning at the old Peden's Automotive garage in this Johnston County town.

A Jaguar being stored in the 60-year-old structure and several vehicles outside were damaged by the flames, which took 90 minutes to extinguish after the first alarm was sounded around 4 a.m.

"It was a shock to me," said the woman who owned the building. "I have no idea what started it, or how come, or how it could have started."

Ravia Fire-Rescue called for help from Tishomingo in dealing with the stubborn blaze in the 100 block of South Mill Street.

The garage was a total loss.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.