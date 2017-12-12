Fire destroys automotive shop in Ravia - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Fire destroys automotive shop in Ravia

Posted: Updated:
By Colton Thompson, KTEN News
Connect
Fire destroyed this garage in Ravia. (KTEN) Fire destroyed this garage in Ravia. (KTEN)
It took firefighters 90 minutes to extinguish the flames at the burning garage in Ravia. (KTEN) It took firefighters 90 minutes to extinguish the flames at the burning garage in Ravia. (KTEN)
Ravia Fire-Rescue brought the fire under control. (KTEN) Ravia Fire-Rescue brought the fire under control. (KTEN)

RAVIA, Okla. -- No one was injured when fire broke early Tuesday morning at the old Peden's Automotive garage in this Johnston County town.

A Jaguar being stored in the 60-year-old structure and several vehicles outside were damaged by the flames, which took 90 minutes to extinguish after the first alarm was sounded around 4 a.m.

"It was a shock to me," said the woman who owned the building. "I have no idea what started it, or how come, or how it could have started."

Ravia Fire-Rescue called for help from Tishomingo in dealing with the stubborn blaze in the 100 block of South Mill Street.

The garage was a total loss.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.