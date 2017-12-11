OSU coach drops in on top Texoma recruit

SULPHUR, Okla. -- Sulphur High School offensive lineman Jacob Farrell is one of the biggest recruits in Texoma -- and not only because of talent.

Listed at 6'-7" and 285 pounds, he's one of the most sought-after players in the state.

A new rule in college football now lets recruits sign their letter of intent early, which means head coaches are on the recruiting trail trying to secure commitments.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy dropped by Sulphur High to check in on Farrell, who committed to the Cowboys back in June. Farrell said it's more than just football that led him to Stillwater.

"It was the people and the guys on the team, coaching staff up there," Farrell said. "I really liked them a lot. and I like the city of Stillwater, and I'm really looking forward to being up there."

But OSU's high-powered offense was a big selling point as well.

"That'll be fun," Farrell said. "Something new, instead of power and counter, getting to do some other things, that'll be fun, yeah."

Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon said he's seen a lot of talented football players over the years, and Farrell ranks right up there with the best of them.

"He's one of the top football players overall that we've had," Dixon said. "I've been here 45 years, and I think we've had seven, maybe seven, have gone to major colleges on scholarship."

Now, Jacob Farrell has one message for Cowboys fans: "I'm ready to be up there, and go 'Pokes!"