Police probe gunfire report in Sherman neighborhood

Neighbors heard gunfire along this normally quiet Sherman street on Sunday night. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- The sound of gunfire pierced the serenity of a Sherman neighborhood on Sunday evening.

"I was reading a Christmas story to my kids and I heard six shots go off," Brandi McLain said, adding that the gunfire in the 400 block of North Woods Street sounded like it was right outside her front door.

"My kids were scared .. they were hiding under their covers and stuff," she said.

Sherman police said they have identified a possible suspect, but so far have made no arrests.

"The individual did flee from our officers," Assistant Chief Lt. Bob Fair said. "When they tried to talk to him to see what was going on, he ran from them. We were unable to get him into custody to see exactly what took place."

Growing up in Sherman, McLain said this kind of thing never happens in her neighborhood.

"We didn't have this going on when I was a kid, so it's kind of saddening," she said. "Around here we don't have to lock down the house, we don't worry about that."

Sherman police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

"At this time, we have no reports of anyone being shot or any property damage," Fair said.

McLain said she is just thankful the police department showed up as quickly as they did.

"They were here within a couple of minutes, and I'm more thankful for them than I have been in a long time," she said.