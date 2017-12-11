Denison High students shine in state robotics showdown

DENISON, Texas -- The Denison High School Robotics Team took home the third place prize at the Texas BEST Robotics state championship event over the weekend.

The team traveled to Frisco to compete against 70 other schools from all across Texas. Back in October, the Denison students said their goal was to make it to the top four.

"It was exhilarating because it's our best year so far," said senior Christopher Craze. "Last year we got 7th, and we've qualified for state for the last seven years... eight now. And it's just so nice to see us keep climbing and getting higher and higher on the scores."

The team is now preparing to compete in the FIRST Robotics Championship event against teams from around the world next spring in Houston.