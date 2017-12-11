Car crashes into Ardmore ice cream spot

The side of Jimmy J's Dairy Freeze is boarded up after a car crash on Saturday night. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- An Ardmore restaurant got an unwanted drive-thru addition over the weekend.

A car slammed into the side of Jimmy J's Dairy Freeze at 10 G Street NW on Saturday night.

Police said the two occupants of the vehicle ran away after the collision.

So far, there are no arrests in connection with the crash.

The restaurant said will be closed until further notice. "We can use a lot of prayers," the owner said in a Facebook post.