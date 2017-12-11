Car crashes into Ardmore ice cream spot - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Car crashes into Ardmore ice cream spot

Posted: Updated:
By Colton Thompson, KTEN News
Connect
The side of Jimmy J's Dairy Freeze is boarded up after a car crash on Saturday night. (KTEN) The side of Jimmy J's Dairy Freeze is boarded up after a car crash on Saturday night. (KTEN)
The side of Jimmy J's Dairy Freeze is boarded up after a car crash on Saturday night. (KTEN) The side of Jimmy J's Dairy Freeze is boarded up after a car crash on Saturday night. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- An Ardmore restaurant got an unwanted drive-thru addition over the weekend.

A car slammed into the side of Jimmy J's Dairy Freeze at 10 G Street NW on Saturday night.

Police said the two occupants of the vehicle ran away after the collision.

So far, there are no arrests in connection with the crash.

The restaurant said will be closed until further notice. "We can use a lot of prayers," the owner said in a Facebook post.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.