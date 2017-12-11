Halfway house escapee arrested in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. -- An Ardmore woman who escaped from a halfway house in Oklahoma City was arrested on theft charges in Ardmore this weekend.

Shelbie Morris, 23, had been sentenced to seven years last January for stealing a vehicle in 2015. But police say Morris walked away from the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center some time in the last week.

Early Saturday morning, someone at the Pecan Creek Apartments in the 1100 block of Holiday Drive NW called Ardmore police and said Morris stole her phone, a pair of shoes, and some cash. She also told police where Morris might be hiding out.

"Officers went to that area and were able to locate the suspect and another individual in an abandoned home," police spokesman Capt. Keith Ingle said.

Morris was arrested in the 300 block of 4th Avenue SE and is being held on warrants from the state and from Garfield County. She could now be sent to prison for violating the conditions of her incarceration.

Santana Burris, 25, was arrested with Morris on a marijuana possession charge.

Last month, 28-year-old Justin Sullivan, who escaped from another Oklahoma City halfway house, was found dead in a burning car with a female companion less than a mile from where Morris and Burris were arrested. Police are investigating that incident as a double-homicide.

Ingle said the point of a halfway house is not to keep convicts locked up.

"It's not like they are in a penitentiary any more; they are in a halfway house, so they are trying to introduce them back into society," he said. "They have jobs and stuff like that, so when they walk away you hope that you know it's just to go to work... but sometimes they take advantage of the situation."