TABC Rankings - December 11

TABC high school basketball rankings



SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) - High school basketball rankings as compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the week of Dec. 11:



BOYS PUBLIC



Class 6A



1. Denton Guyer, 16-0; 2. Austin Westlake, 15-2; 3. Cypress Falls, 12-2; 4. SA Wagner, 10-2; 5. Spring Dekaney, 14-2; 6. South Garland, 14-2; 7. Klein Forest, 10-3; 8. Houston Sam Houston, 11-1; 9. Katy Tompkins, 13-3; 10. Allen, 12-2; 11. DeSoto, 11-2; 12. Aldine Eisenhower, 11-2; 13. North Crowley, 11-2; 14. Fort Bend Bush, 11-3; 15. Cibolo Steele, 13-0; 16. Dallas Jesuit, 10-1; 17. South Grand Prairie, 12-4; 18. Duncanville, 12-2; 19. Killeen Ellison, 14-2; 20. Lake Travis, 12-3; 21. Odessa Permian, 10-3; 22. Dickinson, 12-5; 23. Los Fresnos, 11-4; 24. Houston Clear Lake, 12-3; 25. Houston Lamar, 8-3.



Class 5A



1. Waxahachie, 10-2; 2. Mansfield Timberview, 12-2; 3. Justin Northwest, 11-3; 4. Austin LBJ, 8-2; 5. Port Arthur Memorial, 8-5; 6. Prosper, 12-1; 7. EP Burges, 12-1; 8. N. Richland Hills Birdville, 11-1; 9. Little Elm, 10-3; 10. Dallas Wilson, 3-2; 11. Sulphur Springs, 13-1; 12. Midlothian, 10-3; 13. Alvin Shadow Creek, 8-4; 14. Fort Bend Elkins, 11-9; 15. CC Veterans Memorial, 12-3; 16. SA Houston, 7-4; 17. Lancaster, 7-5; 18. FW Trimble Tech, 8-4; 19. Houston Madison, 6-5; 20. Beaumont Central, 5-5; 21. Fort Bend Marshall, 10-4; 22. Beaumont Ozen, 6-5; 23. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 7-5; 24. Bryan Rudder, 8-4; 25. Dallas Kimball, 7-5.



Class 4A



1. Silsbee, 7-5; 2. Houston Yates, 7-1; 3. Seminole, 7-4; 4. Dallas Carter, 11-1; 5. Center, 12-1; 6. Wilmer Hutchins, 7-4; 7. Argyle, 12-2; 8. Abilene Wylie, 13-1; 9. Midlothian Heritage, 13-3; 10. Waxahachie Life, 14-3; 11. Waco Connally, 9-4; 12. Dallas Roosevelt, 12-3; 13. Dallas Lincoln, 5-6; 14. CC West Oso, 6-4; 15. Freeport Brazosport, 7-4; 16. WF Hirschi, 5-3; 17. Lubbock Estacado, 7-3; 18. Boerne, 11-4; 19. Houston North Forest, 5-5; 20. Sour Lake Hardin Jefferson, 14-4; 21. Princeton, 12-0; 22. Athens, 10-1; 23. Mexia, 9-1; 24. Decatur, 7-3; 25. Kennedale, 7-6.



Class 3A



1. Jarrell, 12-0; 2. Brock, 15-1; 3. Bowie, 7-4; 4. SA Cole, 15-0; 5. East Chambers, 7-0; 6. Schulenburg, 10-2; 7. Peaster, 7-3; 8. Palestine Westwood, 14-1; 9. Ponder, 12-3; 10. Dallas Madison, 3-10; 11. La Marque, 7-5; 12. Nocona, 7-2; 13. Wall, 8-1; 14. Van Vleck, 2-1; 15. Mount Vernon, 10-0; 16. Kountze, 8-4; 17. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 12-4; 18. Teague, 0-0; 19. Pollok Central, 11-6; 20. Van Alstyne, 8-5; 21. Commerce, 4-3; 22. Canadian, 3-3; 23. Edgewood, 8-1; 24. Pottsboro, 10-2; 25. Santa Rosa, 2-8.



Class 2A



1. Tenaha, 0-0; 2. Thorndale, 9-2; 3. Martins Mill, 9-1; 4. Big Sandy, 8-1; 5. San Augustine, 0-0; 6. Cushing, 11-1; 7. Stinnett West Texas, 12-1; 8. Muenster, 0-0; 9. Lufkin Pineywoods, 8-2; 10. Grapeland, 5-1; 11. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 11-4; 12. Kerens, 6-4; 13. Port Aransas, 9-7; 14. Neches, 7-6; 15. Snook, 9-3; 16. Clarksville, 3-2; 17. Celeste, 9-2; 18. Albany, 0-0; 19. Forsan, 7-1; 20. Broaddus, 10-5; 21. Shelbyville, 9-2; 22. Sanford Fritch, 7-2; 23. SA Lee Academy, 9-0; 24. Mumford, 8-4; 25. Clarendon, 0-0.



Class 1A



1. Lipan, 12-1; 2. Nazareth, 7-2; 3. Laneville, 10-4; 4. Borden County, 0-0; 5. Milford, 0-0; 6. New Home, 12-1; 7. Texline, 8-3; 8. Slidell, 8-4; 9. Graford, 6-4; 10. Slocum, 11-3; 11. Dime Box, 7-4; 12. Moulton, 10-1; 13. Meadow, 7-2; 14. Calvert, 1-3; 15. Turkey Valley, 0-0; 16. Happy, 0-0; 17. Shamrock, 6-2; 18. Lenorah Grady, 6-3; 19. Imperial Buena Vista, 3-2; 20. Yantis, 12-2; 21. May, 0-3; 22. Eula, 12-3; 23. Coolidge, 6-2; 24. Lingleville, 5-2; 25. Leggett, 16-1.



BOYS PRIVATE



TAPPS 6A/SPC



1. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 18-2; 2. Tomball Condoria, 22-1; 3. Houston Christian, 11-3; 4. Plano Prestonwood, 6-4; 5. FW Nolan, 8-1; 6. SA Antonian, 15-4; 7. SA Central Catholic, 11-5; 8. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 11-3; 9. Houston Kincaid, 7-6; 10. Houston St. Pius X, 10-6.



TAPPS 5A 1. Houston 2nd Baptist, 17-5; 2. Cedar Hill Trinity Chr., 10-4; 3. Tyler All Saints Episcopal, 11-0; 4. Houston Westbury Christian 6-10 5. Bullard Brook Hill, 7-3; 6. SA St. Mary's Hall, 9-4; 7. SA Cornerstone, 8-4; 8. CC St. John Paul II, 16-4; 9. FW Southwest Christian, 9-4; 10. Austin Regents, 8-6.



TAPPS 4A



1. Arlington Grace Prep, 13-4; 2. Colleyville Covenant, 6-9; 3. Lubbock Trinity 7-13 4. The Woodlands Christian, 8-8; 5. Waco Reicher, 11-7; 6. Midland Trinity, 7-2; 7. Austin Texas School for Deaf, 9-2; 8. Dallas Shelton, 4-5; 9. Arlington Pantego, 5-5; 10. Waco Vanguard, 2-5.



Class 3A



1. Dallas Yavneh, 14-0; 2. Dallas Covenant, 9-1; 3. Willow Park Trinity, 9-1; 4. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, 9-3; 5. Spring Frassati, 7-4; 6. SA St. Gerard, 7-1; 7. SA Lutheran, 7-7; 8. Irving The Highlands, 6-4; 9. Beaumont Legacy, 3-7; 10. Abilene Christian, 8-4.



Class 2A



1. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 13-0; 2. Sherman Texoma, 9-2; 3. Conroe Covenant, 11-1; 4. Houston Beren, 10-2; 5. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal, 4-0; 6. Spring Providence Classical, 11-5; 7. New Braunfels Christian, 8-4; 8. Garland Christian, 6-2; 9. Shiner St. Paul, 6-1; 10. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 7-5.



Class 1A



1. Granbury North Central Texas, 14-2; 2. SA Legacy, 14-1; 3. Lubbock Kingdom, 9-3; 4. SA Gateway, 13-5; 5. Spring Founders Christian, 7-4; 6. Houston Family Christian, 5-2; 7. Longview Trinity, 6-2; 8. Longview Christian, 5-5; 9. Athens Christian, 5-4; 10. Irving Faustina, 5-0.



___



GIRLS PUBLIC



Class 6A



1. Duncanville, 17-1; 2. Plano, 14-2; 3. Cibolo Steele, 18-3; 4. DeSoto, 13-0; 5. Converse Judson, 14-3; 6. Cypress Ranch, 15-2; 7. Houston Jersey Village, 13-1; 8. Copperas Cove, 15-2; 9. Richardson, 15-2; 10. Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 19-2; 11. SA East Central, 15-2; 12. Cedar Hill, 13-4; 13. Austin Westlake, 13-5; 14. South Grand Prairie, 12-4; 15. Killeen Ellison, 10-5; 16. Waco Midway, 13-3; 17. Pflugerville, 15-3; 18. SA Lee, 10-3; 19. Cypress Creek, 15-1; 20. Dallas Skyline, 11-6; 21. Round Rock Westwood, 12-3; 22. Rockwall, 10-4; 23. Austin Vandegrift, 13-6; 24. Langham Creek, 15-5; 25. Keller Timber Creek, 14-1.



Class 5A



1. Canyon, 10-0; 2. Mansfield Timberview, 15-2; 3. Barbers Hill, 16-2; 4. Amarillo, 16-0; 5. Prosper, 13-1; 6. Frisco Lone Star, 14-2; 7. N. Richland Hills Birdville, 10-4; 8. Temple, 13-3; 9. Houston Madison, 9-2; 10. Sulphur Springs, 10-2; 11. Leander Rouse, 13-4; 12. Wylie East, 11-3; 13. Denison, 14-3; 14. Crosby, 13-4; 15. Cedar Park, 12-5; 16. Lucas Lovejoy, 11-4; 17. Saginaw Boswell, 14-3; 18. Austin High, 13-4; 19. CC Flour Bluff, 13-3; 20. Aledo, 13-1; 21. Grapevine, 12-2; 22. Everman, 14-2; 23. SA Houston, 11-3; 24. Kerrville Tivy, 11-4; 25. Frisco Centennial, 12-4.



Class 4A



1. Liberty Hill, 15-2; 2. Levelland, 16-0; 3. Houston Wheatley, 13-1; 4. Navasota, 16-0; 5. Argyle, 13-3; 6. Dallas Lincoln, 13-2; 7. Denver City, 9-4; 8. Brownwood, 14-2; 9. Stephenville, 8-4; 10. Glen Rose, 13-1; 11. Canton, 14-3; 12. Bushland, 10-3; 13. Gilmer, 12-4; 14. Tatum, 12-3; 15. Midlothian Heritage, 16-1; 16. Bullard, 17-4; 17. Abilene Wylie, 12-3; 18. SA Veterans Memorial, 14-4; 19. Melissa, 16-3; 20. Geronimo Navarro, 13-4; 21. Waco Connally, 15-2; 22. Lorena, 7-3; 23. La Vernia, 16-2; 24. Fischer Canyon Lake, 15-3; 25. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 14-3.



Class 3A



1. Canadian, 10-3; 2. Little River Academy, 9-1; 3. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 16-1; 4. Sunnyvale, 14-1; 5. Wall, 8-4; 6. Idalou, 11-3; 7. Winnsboro, 12-7; 8. Tuscola Jim Ned, 10-5; 9. Pottsboro, 12-3; 10. Leonard, 12-2; 11. Teague, 11-2; 12. Odem, 13-4; 13. Mount Vernon, 10-5; 14. Spearman, 12-3; 15. Vanderbilt Industrial, 13-3; 16. Cisco, 13-2; 17. Hitchcock, 9-5; 18. Woodville, 15-4; 19. Brock, 12-6; 20. Hallettsville, 11-3; 21. Boling, 10-2; 22. Nocona, 12-2; 23. Schulenburg, 14-2; 24. Grandview, 8-6; 25. Poth, 8-2.



Class 2A



1. Martins Mill, 16-1; 2. Woden, 18-1; 3. La Rue La Poynor, 13-1; 4. Panhandle, 12-1; 5. Windthorst, 12-1; 6. Stratford, 9-4; 7. Grapeland, 12-4; 8. Hico, 15-1; 9. Tenaha, 13-3; 10. Claude, 12-3; 11. Era, 13-1; 12. Wellington, 12-3; 13. Timpson, 15-0; 14. Archer City, 14-4; 15. Lovelady, 15-4; 16. Haskell, 14-1; 17. Seymour, 12-3; 18. Centerville, 14-2; 19. Campbell, 14-5; 20. San Saba, 12-4; 21. Vega, 14-1; 22. Snook, 10-1; 23. Harper, 12-4; 24. Weimar, 8-5; 25. Mason, 12-6.



Class 1A



1. Nazareth, 12-2; 2. Dodd City, 14-0; 3. Garden City, 16-1; 4. Moulton, 13-3; 5. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 9-1; 6. Huckabay, 12-3; 7. Ropesville, 10-0; 8. McMullen County, 10-0; 9. Eula, 11-5; 10. Leakey, 10-3; 11. Ira, 10-4; 12. Jayton, 12-3; 13. Roby, 10-3; 14. Spur, 12-4; 15. Westbrook, 7-3; 16. Robert Lee, 9-1; 17. May, 8-2; 18. Hermleigh, 9-4; 19. Happy, 9-4; 20. Rankin, 14-4; 21. Higgins, 10-1; 22. New Home, 14-4; 23. Jonesboro, 13-2; 24. Iredell, 7-1; 25. Cumby Miller Grove, 8-2.



GIRLS PRIVATE



TAPPS 6A/SPC



1. Houston Kinkaid, 10-1; 2. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 8-4; 3. Houston Christian, 13-2; 4. Plano Prestonwood, 9-5; 5. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 10-1; 6. Houston St. Agnes, 11-5; 7. Argyle Liberty, 14-1; 8. Tomball Concordia, 9-2; 9. SA Incarnate Word, 5-3; 10. Houston The Village, 10-1.



TAPPS 5A



1. Mesquite Dallas Christian, 8-2; 2. SA Christian, 13-7; 3. CC IWA, 7-4; 4. Austin St. Michael's, 12-3; 5. Midland Christian, 8-2; 6. Cedar Hill Trinity, 9-4; 7. Tyler Grace Community, 6-3; 8. Houston Second Baptist, 9-5; 9. Tyler All Saints Episcopal, 7-2; 10. CC John Paul II, 11-4.



TAPPS 4A



1. Houston Lutheran North, 5-5; 2. Austin Brentwood, 10-5; 3. Lubbock Trinity, 6-10; 4. Marble Falls Faith, 10-4; 5. FW Lake Country, 11-5; 6. Austin Texas for Deaf, 6-4; 7. Arlington Pantego, 3-1; 8. Dallas Shelton, 9-2; 9. Flower Mound Coram Deo, 9-2; 10. Lubbock Christian, 10-4.



Class 3A



1. Beaumont Legacy, 10-5; 2. SA Castle Hills, 11-2; 3. Temple Central Texas, 10-4; 4. Midland Classical, 6-2; 5. SA Lutheran, 7-3; 6. Spring Frassati, 8-3; 7. Arlington Burton Adventist, 7-4; 8. Denton Calvary, 6-6; 9. Tomball Rosehill, 5-5; 10. Mission Juan Diego, 8-3.



Class 2A



1. Austin Waldorf, 9-1; 2. Shiner St. Paul, 8-3; 3. Lubbock All-Saints, 6-3; 4. Red Oak Ovilla, 5-1; 5. The Woodlands Legacy, 8-2; 6. Muenster Sacred Heart, 4-6; 7. New Braunfels Christian, 6-6; 8. Bryan St. Joseph, 6-7; 9. Tyler East Texas, 4-4; 10. Sherman Texoma, 2-7.



Class 1A



1. Lubbock Kingdom, 9-3; 2. Edinburg Harvest, 8-3; 3. Houston Southwest Christian, 6-2; 4. SA Legacy, 7-3; 5. San Angelo Cornerstone, 5-2; 6. WF Notre Dame, 9-5; 7. DeSoto Canterbury, 4-4; 8. Waxahachie Prep, 7-1; 9. Longview Trinity, 5-7; 10. Alamo Macedonian, 3-3.

