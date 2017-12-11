Donated bikes mean a happier holiday for Ardmore kids - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Donated bikes mean a happier holiday for Ardmore kids

By Colton Thompson, KTEN News
The Outcast 4 Christ Bikes for Christmas program will see that more than 100 underprivileged kids will have a happier holiday season. (KTEN)
A boy picks out his new donated bicycle from Outcast 4 Christ. (KTEN)
Outkast 4 Christ collected more than 100 bikes to be donated to underprivileged families in Ardmore. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- A bicycle is a treasured part of any childhood experience. But for some families, two wheels are too many when trying to juggle the other necessities of life.

Outcast 4 Christ is a recovery ministry that's making sure kids in Ardmore don't go empty-handed this holiday season.

"This is our 5th annual Bikes for Christmas program," said David Tolbert. "We help needy kids in the community shelters with bikes for Christmas and help brighten someone's holiday spirit this year."

The non-profit collected more than 100 bicycles to distribute to shelters and families this year, and will be donating most of them over the next few weeks.

Some families were able to get theirs on Sunday.

"It has nothing to do with money or anything... it's the giving," said Ardmore resident Shery Riggs. "Just seeing my daughter go over there and pick a bike, I mean, it's wonderful. It is."

"It was awesome," Tolbert said. "It made all of our hard work worth it. To see smiles on kids' faces, on their parents' faces, some relief and some joy... and that's what this is about."

