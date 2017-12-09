Denison children die in Plano crash

Three people died in a crash on U.S. 75 in Plano. (KXAS)

PLANO, Texas -- A Denison family is grieving after a horrific accident on U.S. 75 in Plano, KXAS reported.

Police said three adults and four children were riding in a Dodge Durango sport utility vehicle that was struck by an oncoming car after it hit a concrete divider and a pole near the 15th Street exit on Friday afternoon.

Family member Melissa Hale told KTEN that the dead, all from Denison, include six-year-old and 11-year-old children and an 18-year-old. A 12-year-old girl was "fighting for her life," she said.

"My niece is a hard worker. She works at a local nursing home, and the only reason she lives is to take care of these babies," Hale said.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Police told KXAS the 18-year-old was a family friend.

"There's a GoFundMe out there for these children," Hale said. "They're going to be buried together... brother and sister are going to be buried together. They should be."

The driver of the car that stuck the SUV was not injured.

"It's heartbreaking for us all, and our hearts are broken," Plano Traffic Investigator Andrae Smith told KXAS.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 75 were closed for more than four hours while the wreckage was cleared.