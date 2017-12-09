Denison children die in Plano crash

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Police said a Dodge Durango sport utility vehicle was struck by an oncoming car after it hit a concrete divider and overturned Friday.More >>
Police said a Dodge Durango sport utility vehicle was struck by an oncoming car after it hit a concrete divider and overturned Friday.More >>
Police chief Tim Barnes said alcohol played a factor in this incident early Saturday morning.More >>
Police chief Tim Barnes said alcohol played a factor in this incident early Saturday morning.More >>
"Any kind of toy drive is a good reminder of how blessed I am to be in a community like this," Dakota Kern said.More >>
"Any kind of toy drive is a good reminder of how blessed I am to be in a community like this," Dakota Kern said.More >>
Friday's announcement comes just more than one month after health Commissioner Terry Cline and other officials resigned amid allegations of financial mismanagement.More >>
Friday's announcement comes just more than one month after health Commissioner Terry Cline and other officials resigned amid allegations of financial mismanagement.More >>
In early January, toll roads throughout the state will increase fees by 2.5 percent to help fund other turnpike projects.More >>
In early January, toll roads throughout the state will increase fees by 2.5 percent to help fund other turnpike projects.More >>
You can shop local Ardmore businesses this weekend and earn a chance to win one of four prizes valued up to $1,200.More >>
You can shop local Ardmore businesses this weekend and earn a chance to win one of four prizes valued up to $1,200.More >>
This year's flu season is off to a quick start and so far it seems to be dominated by a nasty bug.More >>
This year's flu season is off to a quick start and so far it seems to be dominated by a nasty bug.More >>
McKenna Eubank reports on the effort to fill a collection box at Homeland Food Stores in Ardmore. Click here for more information about how you can help!More >>
McKenna Eubank reports on the effort to fill a collection box at Homeland Food Stores in Ardmore. Click here for more information about how you can help!More >>
More than 60 units lined up for the annual procession of floats decked out in colorful lights.More >>
More than 60 units lined up for the annual procession of floats decked out in colorful lights.More >>