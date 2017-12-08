Toy drive is proud accomplishment for Van Alstyne senior

Van Alstyne High School student Hallie Storment tries out a motorcycle seat as Bikers Against Child Abuse pick up the gifts collected by the student council's toy drive. (KTEN)

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas -- Dakota Kern is a leader. She's senior class president and cheer captain at Van Alstyne High School.

But her latest accomplishment is organizing her high school's third annual toy drive for Bikers Against Child Abuse.

"Any kind of toy drive is a good reminder of how blessed I am to be in a community like this," Kern said.

The group of bikers traveled all the way from Dallas to collect more than 200 toys collected by the students for its annual Christmas party for the kids they help.

"It's great for fulfilling our mission, and I couldn't feel better about it... it's just fantastic," said the BACA chapter president, who identifies himself as "Rhino."

The bikers gathered with the entire student council, posed for its annual photo, and even gave some of them a chance to sit on their motorcycles.

Kern said they often collect lots of toys since she started the drive in her sophomore year, but with all the help from the student council and community, this year is their biggest yet.

"Just seeing it progress from my sophomore year to my senior has been awesome," Kern said. "It's such a blessing to be able to do this."

But it's also a bittersweet accomplishment the senior since it's her final year running the toy drive.

"We're a little sad," Rhino said. "We've grown to know and love Dakota and it's going to be sad to watch her move off."

But Dakota Kern said she is excited for the students who will take over the drive next year, adding that her service won't end here; she pledges to keep serving others in whatever capacity she can beyond high school.

"I've kind of realized that there are ways to do that through any career, and I for sure plan on giving back in anything that I do," she said.