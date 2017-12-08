Tolls going up on Oklahoma turnpike network

Tolls on Oklahoma turnpikes will be going up starting in January. (KTEN)

Oklahoma drivers trying to get from Point A to Point B using turnpikes will pay more to do so starting next year.

In early January, toll roads throughout the state will increase fees by 2.5 percent to help fund other turnpike projects. That follows a 12 percent hike last March and another 2.5 percent increase planned for 2019.

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority spokesman Jack Mamrill said the extra funds will go toward the agency's $1 billion Driving Forward initiative that will improve turnpike safety and build two new turnpikes in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

He said the three phases were meant to avoid a dramatic change for drivers. "This helps, hopefully, the customer a little bit to where the increases that we are having are smaller than what we could have done at one time," Mamrill said.

Drivers say they hope to see more improvements to existing turnpikes as well.

"We travel on the turnpikes a lot, and we noticed that they're really rough," said Ardmore motorist Kay Bridgman. "You don't mind paying for something if it's in good condition."

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority operates 10 toll roads that cover more than 600 miles across the state, including the Chickasaw Turnpike between Sulphur and Roff.