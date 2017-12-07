Tioga Bulldogs Looking To Keep Historic Season Going

TIOGA, TX - The Tioga Bulldogs have already gone where they never have before, now they want more.

They will take the field on Saturday in the state semifinal for the first time in school history.

The Bulldogs face Jonesboro at 5 PM at Springtown on Saturday.

For full coverage of all of our Texoma high school athletes all year long follow @DanLinbladTV @BrendanAgans @SportsKTEN on Twitter.