Denison pitches in to save money for remodelers

The owner of this elegant Denison home is taking advantage of a city program that helps with renovations. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- The City of Denison is going the extra mile to help breathe new life into older neighborhoods.

The city created the Renovation Incentive Program to improve existing homes in the city.

Cynthia Eversole's residence on West Bond Street was built in 1919, and she's taking full advantage of the RIP.

Renovations for older homes can be extremely costly. The city will waive permit fees, repair sidewalks, and give cash rebates to Eversole for sprucing up her property.

"Anything helps," she said. "The fact that the permits are free now, we get a break on the dumpsters, a break on our property tax... any amount of money is very helpful."

The program was created to save historic homes from demolition.

"We have a lot of homes that have some age and some neat and unique architecture, but they need some love and they need some money," said Denison Director of Development Services Gabe Reaume, adding that homes like Eversole's are what help make Denison so charming.

"It could be on HGTV, so I'm very excited that the city can contribute in some small way a source of pride in the future," he said.

Eversole said she hopes her renovations will inspire her neighbors to do the same

"It does mean a lot to preserve something so beautiful in Denison," she said. "I think of her as a grand dame, and we would like for her to look and feel like she did in 1919."

Eversole hopes to have her home completely remodeled by April 2019, on its 100th birthday.