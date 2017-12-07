Additional charges possible after road rage victim's death

Jennifer Russell was seriously injured in a road rage wreck on FM 691 in June 2016. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- A Denison woman died this week after losing her leg in what officials called a road rage incident last year.

Jennifer Russell had been fighting to survive since the June 2016 wreck.

Police said two teenage boys were chasing her and her boyfriend. Their car was sideswiped. Russell was injured.

She had 20 surgeries and her right leg was amputated. She wasn't able to return home until a year after the crash.

"We really didn't bring my daughter home," said her mother, Lisa Barlow. "We brought a very sick little girl home."

Russell's battle ended on Monday morning.

Joshua Haliburton and Tripp Bird were each charged with one count of "accident involving serious bodily injury or death" and two counts each of "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon."

Grayson County Assistant District Attorney Britton Brooks said Russell's death could prompt some changes.

"We are going to speak to some doctors and decide whether or not to add additional charges to this case," he said, adding that murder is among the charges that could be considered.

Both men are currently free on bond.

In the days before she died, Jennifer Russell bought Christmas gifts and decorated the Christmas tree.

At 9:45 a.m. Monday, her heart stopped beating. Russell died with her four-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son by her bedside.

"My final hope is that justice be served," Barlow said. "That's all we got left is justice."

Jennifer Russell's memorial will be held at Trinity Lighthouse Church in Denison on December 17 at 4 p.m. All are welcome.