KTEN's Pet of the Week - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

KTEN's Pet of the Week

Posted: Updated:
By KTEN News
This 11-week-old Chihuahua puppy is up for adoption at Morton Street Animal Hospital in Denton. (KTEN) This 11-week-old Chihuahua puppy is up for adoption at Morton Street Animal Hospital in Denton. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- A rambunctious Chihuahua puppy is our KTEN Pet of the Week.

The 11-week-old female is super sweet and loves to give kisses.

This pet is available for adoption at the Morton Street Animal Hospital in Denison. Call 903-465-4714 for information, or stop by their office at 2500 West Morton Street.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.