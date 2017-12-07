KTEN's Pet of the Week

This 11-week-old Chihuahua puppy is up for adoption at Morton Street Animal Hospital in Denton. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- A rambunctious Chihuahua puppy is our KTEN Pet of the Week.

The 11-week-old female is super sweet and loves to give kisses.

This pet is available for adoption at the Morton Street Animal Hospital in Denison. Call 903-465-4714 for information, or stop by their office at 2500 West Morton Street.