Three dead in shooting at N.M. school

Students are escorted out of Aztec High School after Thursday's shooting incident. (Jon Austria/The Daily Times via AP)

AZTEC, N.M. -- Authorities say three people are dead following a shooting at a New Mexico high school.

San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen told reporters that three people believed to be students died Thursday at Aztec High School.

New Mexico State Police said the suspect in the shooting is among the three dead.

Authorities said they had cleared all the buildings at the school and that students were boarding buses to another location where they could be reunited with their parents.

Deputies with the sheriff's office and surrounding police departments responded to the school after reports of a shooting. State and federal authorities are trying to determine the motive for the gunfire.

The school is in the Four Corners region and is near the Navajo Nation.