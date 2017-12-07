Southeastern Oklahoma State Women's Basketball Beats Southern Nazarene

DURANT, OK – Katie Webb led a foursome of double-digit scorers as Southeastern picked up its fourth-straight win by holding off a late-charging Southern Nazarene for a 66-60 win on Wednesday night in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.



The win lifts the Savage Storm to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in Great American Conference play heading into a Saturday road contest at Rogers State in Claremore, Okla., at 2 p.m.



Webb posted 17 points on 4-of-9 shooting to lead all scorers, while Alix Robinson drained four threes on her way to 13 points, with Sa'Liesha Hunter and Emem David chipping in 10 each.



SE shot 36.5 percent from the field, but still led the game as a team while holding SNU to 33.8 percent and pulled away at the free throw line where the Savage Storm hit 20-of-27 for 74.1 percent while the Crimson Storm hit 7-of-16 for a 43.8 percent effort.



Hunter dished out a team-high six assists as SE finished with 13 as a team.



David was the game's leading rebounder with eight boards, while Webb added seven and Hunter chipped in six.



SNU scored the first five points of the game and led for much of the first quarter, with SE tying the game three times and taking a brief lead at 12-11 on an Ariannah Kemp free throw before falling behind by a 19-12 margin at the first break.



Southeastern slowly chipped away in the second quarter, finally knotting the game at 27-27 on a pair of Webb free throws with just over a minute to play. SNU would regain the lead for a moment, but Hunter would beat the buzzer with a jumper to tie the game at 29-29 at halftime.



The Savage Storm scored the first five points of the third quarter to take the lead and kick off a 13-3 run that was capped by a Webb layup to take a 42-32 lead by the midway point of the quarter. The lead would grow as large as 14 points before settling on a 53-42 advantage heading to the final frame.



Southeastern led by 14 with 3:59 to play on a Hunter three, but SNU would close the gap quickly with an 11-0 run to cut the Storm lead to 63-60 with 19 seconds to play.



Fortunately, Webb would hit three of her four free throws in the final seconds to fashion a 66-60 final score in favor of SE.