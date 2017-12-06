Gunter Looking For 30th Straight Win

GUNTER, TX - The Gunter Tigers football team will be looking for their 30th straight win when they take the field Friday nights against New Diana.

We will have live coverage from their matchup Friday night on KTEN News at 5,6 & 10.

For full coverage of all of our Texoma high school athletes all year long follow @DanLinbladTV @BrendanAgans @SportsKTEN on Twitter.