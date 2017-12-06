New development will complement Texoma Medical Center

Work is underway to reshape a 17-acre tract across from Texoma Medical Center. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- It's no secret that Sherman is continuing to grow.

Recently, a lot of you have been asking about the 17-acre excavation project at the intersection of U.S. 75 and FM 691, just south of Texoma Medical Center and right along the city's border with Denison.

We found out. It's called Sherman Corners, and it will include a professional building.

"By putting our own medical facility here right across the street, that will serve kind of as a complementary development to the medical center in Denison," Sherman city spokesman Nate Strauch said.

In addition to those medical offices, the plan for Sherman Corners also calls for restaurants and a pharmacy.

There is no timeline yet for when this the project will be complete, but other developments in Sherman have progressed rapidly.

"Just a year ago there were four tracts of land that abutted the highway," said Sherman city spokesman Nate Strauch. Now all four of those tracts are being developed.

Most importantly, this project won't cost Sherman residents anything.

"They're excited to see what kind of retailers and restaurants and business are coming to town," City Council member Shawn Teamann said.